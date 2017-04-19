BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Great Ajax Corp-
* Great Ajax - for quarter ended march 31, co expects to report earnings per share of between $0.43 and $0.46 per diluted share
* Great Ajax Corp expects to report that its book value per common share was between $15.26 and $15.29 as of march 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2pDmJXu) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg