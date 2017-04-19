April 19 Great Ajax Corp-

* Great Ajax - for quarter ended march 31, co expects to report earnings per share of between $0.43 and $0.46 per diluted share

* Great Ajax Corp expects to report that its book value per common share was between $15.26 and $15.29 as of march 31, 2017