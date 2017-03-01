BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 Great Ajax Corp
* Great ajax corp. Announces results for the quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest income $12.1 million versus $11.8 million in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million