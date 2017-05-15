BRIEF-Botswana Metals updates regarding BCL Ltd
* Has been advised by KPMG Botswana that High Court Of Botswana placed BCL Limited into final liquidation at the hearing
May 15 Great Basin Scientific Inc
* Great Basin Scientific obtains release of $1.36 million of restricted cash from series b convertible notes
* Great Basin Scientific Inc says company reduced conversion price of series b notes to $1.10 per share until july 14, 2017
* Great Basin Scientific Inc says after July 14, conversion price of series b notes will revert to $3.00 per share
* Great Basin Scientific -assuming series b notes are converted, noteholders will receive 1.24 million shares in exchange for conversion in full of series b notes
MUMBAI, June 17 Lanco Infratech Ltd confirmed on Saturday that India's central bank had directed the company's lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process under the country's bankruptcy laws.
SAO PAULO, June 16 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, on Friday won a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, after its bid of 823 million reais ($250 million)was approved by creditors, Raízen said in a securities filing.