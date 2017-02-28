UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Great Eagle Holdings Ltd:
* Fy statutory revenue hk$8.65 billion versus hk$8.27 billion
* Fy statutory profit attributable to equity holders hk$ 2.77 billion versus hk$3.31 billion
* Final dividend hk$ 0.48 per share
* Special final dividend of hk50 cents per share
* In longer term we expect there will be further improvements in ebitda of ramped up and renovated hotels
* Renovations of different scale of group's certain hotels will have negative impact on ebitda of overseas hotels division in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources