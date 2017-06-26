BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* Mersana Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
June 26 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp-
* Great Lakes announces receipt of $26 million award at myrtle beach
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - work is expected to commence in july of this year and last six months
* Repligen Corporation prices public offering of shares of common stock
* Unit of co agreed to enter into series of transactions to own over 50% of shares of common stock of DTV America Corporation