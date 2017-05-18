BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 18 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - 2022 notes were priced at par with a coupon rate of 8.000%
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)