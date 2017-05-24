May 24 Great Portland Estates:

* CEO forecasts FY rent values to be flat to down 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis

* CEO forecasts fy office rent values to be down 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent on a like-for-like basis

* CEO says rental uncertainty still persisting in London market after Brexit vote

* CEO says offering 3 additional months of rent-free periods as incentives to secure new tenants

* FD says co gets 11 percent of rent roll from financial clients in London Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)