UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 9 Great Southern Bancorp Inc:
* Great Southern Bancorp Inc announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
* Agreement requires FDIC to pay $15.0 million to bank to settle all outstanding items related to terminated loss sharing agreements
* In Q2 of 2017, company expects to realize a one-time after-tax gain of approximately $0.35 per diluted common share
* Agreement terminates last outstanding loss sharing agreements related to bank's 4 FDIC-assisted acquisitions from 2009 - 2012
* Termination of loss sharing agreements for inter savings bank deal will have no impact on yields for loans previously covered under deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote