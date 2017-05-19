BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Ltd
* First purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and co entered into first sale and purchase agreement
* First target company being Great Wall Pan Asia Asset Management Limited
* Great Wall Pan Asia International Investment to sell and unit to purchase entire issued share capital in first target co for HK$38.7 million
* Upon completion of first acquisition Great Wall Pan Asia Asset Management Limited will become indirect wholly-owned unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sjNSPC) Further company coverage: