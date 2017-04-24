GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Great-west Lifeco Inc
* Great-West lifeco-unit intends to redeem all $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.691% subordinated debentures due june 21, 2067
* Great-West lifeco inc- subsidiary intends to redeem debentures at redemption price equal to 100% of principal amount of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.