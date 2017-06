March 31 Greaterchina Professional Services Ltd -

* Lender entered into loan agreement with customer

* Pursuant to loan lender agreed to grant to customer, an independent third party, loan facility of hk$64 million

* Funding of loan facility with net proceeds from an issuance of promissory note by group in march 2017.

* Lender is Colbert Finance Limited, a unit of co