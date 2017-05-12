BRIEF-HBC acknowledges receipt of letter from Land and Buildings
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
May 12 Greattown Holdings Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for residential site for 1.48 billion yuan ($214.46 million) in Jiangxi province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r0GTvo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hudson's Bay Co - received a letter addressed to its board of directors from Jonathan Litt, CIO of Land and Buildings
* Closes $600 million Apartment Fund Vi Source text for Eikon:
BERLIN, June 19 German prosecutors have asked for far-right politician Frauke Petry's parliamentary immunity to be lifted in a case relating to allegations that she lied to election officials about her Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's finances.