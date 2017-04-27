BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Green Bancorp Inc-
* Green Bancorp Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses increased 1.4% to $32.6 million versus quarter ended december 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million