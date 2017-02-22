BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14
Feb 22 Green Dot Corp:
* Green Dot reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Sees Q1 revenue about $230 million
* Q4 revenue $163.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.93
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $815 million to $830 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/MONTREAL, June 16 Marriott International Inc's St. Regis brand is the lead bidder to take over the brand and management rights of a downtown Toronto high-rise bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .