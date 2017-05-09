BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Green Dot Corp
* Green Dot reports first quarter 2017 total operating revenues up 11.0% to $253 million
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.40
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78
* Sees Q2 revenue about $207 million to $209 million
* Q1 revenue $253 million versus I/B/E/S view $233.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.94
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $830 million to $845 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $187.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $823.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE