May 1 Green Plains Inc
* Green Plains reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $887.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* During Q1, green plains produced 326.4 million gallons of
ethanol compared with 247.0 million gallons for same period in
2016
* "we believe that 2017 could develop into a favorable year
for ethanol margins"
* Green Plains Inc - on April 28, 2017, Green Plains Cattle
entered into an amendment of its senior secured asset-based
revolving credit facility
* Green Plains - amendment entered by Green Plains Cattle
increases maximum commitment from $100 million-$200 million
until July 31, 2017,when it increases to $300 million
