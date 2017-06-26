June 26 Green Plains Inc:

* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing

* Under deal, will exchange 609,562 shares, par value $0.01 per share, about $8.5 million in cash plus accrued but unpaid interest

* Under deal, will exchange shares, cash for approximately $17.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 notes