Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 13 Green Plains Inc:
* On April 12 entered into a privately negotiated agreement with a holder of co's 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018 - SEC filing
* 884,220 shares, about $10.6 million common stock, cash in amount of accrued but unpaid interest on 2018 Notes to be exchanged
* The shares, $10.6 million common stock, cash to be exchanged for about $24.1 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 Notes
* Company expects to exchange initial shares on April 19, 2017, and additional shares on April 25, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ovAtlL) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California