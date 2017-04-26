April 26 Green Plains Inc:

* Green Plains to acquire cattle feed yards from Cargill

* Says acquisition will be accretive to 2017 earnings

* Says Green Plains Cattle will also enter into a long-term supply agreement with Cargill Meat Solutions

* Says unit has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire two cattle-feeding operations from Cargill for $36.7 million