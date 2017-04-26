Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
April 26 Green Plains Inc:
* Green Plains to acquire cattle feed yards from Cargill
* Says acquisition will be accretive to 2017 earnings
* Says Green Plains Cattle will also enter into a long-term supply agreement with Cargill Meat Solutions
* Says unit has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire two cattle-feeding operations from Cargill for $36.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.