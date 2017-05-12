BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 Greenbay Properties Ltd:
* HY rental revenue 2.6 million stg versus 69,377 stg year ago
* HY profit before income tax 5.9 million stg versus loss of 356,451 stg year ago
* Says declared dividend of 0,20 GBP pence per share for interim period ended march 2017
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: