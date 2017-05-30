May 30 Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* Announces an equity raising through issue of new ordinary shares

* Maximum equity that greenbay can raise is approximately zar1.1 billion

* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors through an accelerated book build process conducted on jse and sem

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practicable following closing of book build

* Proceeds from equity raise will be invested in line with greenbay's investment policy

* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close it at any time