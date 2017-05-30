May 30 Greenbay Properties Ltd:
* Announces an equity raising through issue of new ordinary
shares
* Maximum equity that greenbay can raise is approximately
zar1.1 billion
* Equity raise will be offered to qualifying investors
through an accelerated book build process conducted on jse and
sem
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as
practicable following closing of book build
* Proceeds from equity raise will be invested in line with
greenbay's investment policy
* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close
it at any time
