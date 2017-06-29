BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services
* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier adds two independent directors to board of directors
* Greenbrier Companies Inc - Election of Wanda Felton and David L. Starling to company's board of directors
* Greenbrier Companies- Election of two new directors increases Greenbrier's board of directors to nine members, 8 of whom are independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
