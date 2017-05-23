May 23 Greencore Group Plc
* H1 revenue up 46.1 percent to 1.01 billion pounds,
operating profit up 27.1 percent to 55.3 million pounds
* Convenience foods UK & Ireland revenue up 10.6 percent on
a pro forma basis, US up 2.5 percent pro forma
* Operating margin of 5.5 percent, down 80 bps as
anticipated, due largely to impact of major UK commercial
launches
* In UK successfully offset impact of 2 percent inflation in
raw materials and packaging, 4 percent labour inflation
* Expects inflation in costs in the UK for rest of 2017,
impacts are fully mitigated
* Remains confident in ability to deliver performance in
line with market expectations for FY17
* Volume growth remains strong in both the UK and the US, H2
will benefit from commercial activity delivered in H1
* Pipeline of commercial opportunities continues to be
encouraging
