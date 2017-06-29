June 29 Greene King Plc
* Fy pretax profit fell 2.6 percent to 184.9 million stg
* Fy adj pretax profit rises 6.6 percent to 273.5 million
stg
* Final dividend 24.4 penceper share
* Total dividend 33.2 penceper share
* Continued market outperformance
* Pub company like-for-like (lfl) 2 sales up 1.5%, ahead of
market 3 , driven by a good christmas, a stronger q4 and a
strong performance from greene king locals
* Record performance from pub partners; lfl net profit 2 up
5.0%
* Performance has been achieved against a demanding backdrop
of increased costs, weaker consumer confidence and increasing
competition
* I expect these challenges to intensify over next few
years, greene king has a very strong track record of delivery in
tough market conditions
