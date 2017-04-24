GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
April 24 Greenfields Petroleum Corp
* Announces the signing of a protocol on the carry of SOA, an amended gas sales agreement, 2016 year-end reserves and 2017 budget
* Unit signed protocol in respect of carry of certain costs and related issues and that bahar energy operating company limited
* Unit also signed amendment to gas sales agreement for sale of non-associated natural gas produced under ERDPSA with SOCAR, SOA
* Company has submitted 2017 budget to SOCAR including $21 million of capital expenditures, $28 million of operating costs for 2017
* As of March 31, 2017, funding shortfall and carry 1 amounts owed to BEL pursuant to ERDPSA totalled approximately $40 million
* From April 19, all funds generated by sale of petroleum produced from contract rehabilitation area will be placed in separate fund
* As at December 31, 2016, total proved reserves of company were evaluated at 24,409 MBOE net to company through interest in BEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
