UPDATE 1-UBS, Credit Suisse need to draft credible insolvency plans - SNB
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
March 31 Greenfields Petroleum Corp:
* Greenfields Petroleum Corp - has entered into a tenth amending agreement to loan agreement with its senior lender, Vitol Energy
* Greenfields Petroleum - agreement to facilitate deferral of prepayment obligation in amount of U.S. $500,000 due on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California