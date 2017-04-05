BRIEF-Molopo Energy updates on response of takeovers panel on affairs of co
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
April 5 Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd
* Says its consortium wins infrastructure PPP contracts worth totalling 3.5 billion yuan ($507.64 million) in Ningbo city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nabntG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8947 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' for the proposed rupiah senior bonds of Indonesia-based PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap, AA(idn)/Stable). Bank Mantap's proposed bond issuance will be IDR2 trillion in total with maturity of up to 60 months, which consists of: - Tranche A with issuance amount of IDR1.5 trillion and maturity of 36 months from the issuance date,
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, led by property shares, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and unveiled plans for shrinking its balance sheet.