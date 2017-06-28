BRIEF-Argan announces successful placement bonds of a total value of 130 million euros
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
June 28 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd :
* Company entered into a subscription agreement
* Subscription agreement in connection with issue of 4.50% bonds due 2018 in aggregate principal amount of US$200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS
June 28 BPER Banca CEO Alessandro Vandelli told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan:
LONDON, June 28 First half syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of US$434bn was down 6% compared to the first six months of 2016, as lending to borrowers in the region’s emerging markets hit an eight-year low, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.