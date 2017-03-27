UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd :
* FY revenue increased by 197% from fy2015 to approximately rmb16,919 million
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company was approximately rmb1,113 million, up 406%
* Proposed a 2016 final dividend of hkd0.1 per ordinary share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.