UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft works on new strategy, plans to hike dividends
* Rosneft to unbundle retail business, focus on petrochemicals
June 9 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd :
* For first five months of 2017, contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB13,530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rosneft to unbundle retail business, focus on petrochemicals
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home capital
CARACAS, June 22 Venezuela's central bank is seeking to sell fixed-income securities to Japanese bank Nomura Holdings Inc as a way of raising cash amid an economic crisis, an opposition deputy and a finance industry source said on Thursday.