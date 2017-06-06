UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
June 6 Greenlight Capital:
* Greenlight Capital comments on GM annual meeting results
* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, with respect to GM annual meeting, says "disappointed that shareholders have elected to maintain the status quo"
* Greenlight says GM should consider adding Leo Hindery and Will Thorndike or others with "similar financial market expertise" to its board in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.