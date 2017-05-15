PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 General Motors Co
* Greenlight Capital sends letter to GM shareholders
* Greenlight Capital says "urges" shareholders to vote green proxy card for Greenlight's 3 director nominees to GM board and for Greenlight's proposal
* Greenlight Capital Inc says "is mailing a letter today to GM shareholders highlighting gap between GM's stagnant share price and its intrinsic value" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.