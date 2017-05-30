May 30 ‍Greenlight Capital:

* ‍Greenlight Capital sends letter to GM shareholders​

* Greenlight Capital says "‍we are very disappointed with proxy advisors' recommendations to vote white proxy card​", in relation to gm director nominees

‍Greenlight Capital - ‍urge shareholders to vote for Greenlight's three director nominees and for proposal to split gm stock into 2 common equities​​