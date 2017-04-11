April 11 Greens Co Ltd

* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming shares subscription

* Says it will issue 660,000 new shares at the price of 1,147.5 yen per share, or for 757.4 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities

* Says subscription date April 17 and payment date on April 18

* Proceeds is used to repay loan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8Ohb6N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)