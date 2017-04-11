UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Greens Co Ltd
* Says it received notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming shares subscription
* Says it will issue 660,000 new shares at the price of 1,147.5 yen per share, or for 757.4 million yen in total, through private placement to Nomura Securities
* Says subscription date April 17 and payment date on April 18
* Proceeds is used to repay loan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8Ohb6N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources