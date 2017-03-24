March 24 Greenstone Resources L.P. :

* Signs term sheet to acquire common shares of Coro Mining Corp.

* Signed binding term sheet to subscribe for minimum of 55.9 million common shares of Coro, at a price per common share of C$0.15

* Greenstone minimum subscription is part of a larger proposed private placement by Coro Mining Corp to raise up to C$16.2 million