May 8 Greentown China Holdings Ltd:

* Sellers, each being a unit of co, enters into Yinshi disposal agreement and Litao disposal agreement with China investment development

* Total consideration for Yinshi disposal and Litao disposal are approximately rmb1,785 mln and rmb1,691 mln

* Expects to record an estimated gain of about rmb1.26 billion

* Agreement in relation to disposal of entire equity interest in Greentown Yinshi and Hangzhou Litao by Yinshi Seller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: