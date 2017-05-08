BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
May 8 Greentown China Holdings Ltd:
* Sellers, each being a unit of co, enters into Yinshi disposal agreement and Litao disposal agreement with China investment development
* Total consideration for Yinshi disposal and Litao disposal are approximately rmb1,785 mln and rmb1,691 mln
* Expects to record an estimated gain of about rmb1.26 billion
* Agreement in relation to disposal of entire equity interest in Greentown Yinshi and Hangzhou Litao by Yinshi Seller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.