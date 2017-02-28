Feb 28 Greentown Service Group Co Ltd:

* Noted recent unusual trading volume movement of shares of company

* Has received enquiry from its shareholders and investors on such unusual trading volume movement

* Noted that certain anchor and cornerstone investors at time of listing of company have sold some or all of their shares

* Board confirms that business of company is operating as usual

* Greentown service group - there has also been investors' enquiry on disposal of 300 million shares by one of company's shareholders mass wisdom group

* Greentown service group co ltd - save as disclosed, board is not aware of any reasons for such unusual trading volume movements