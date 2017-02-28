Feb 28 Greentown Service Group Co Ltd:
* Noted recent unusual trading volume movement of shares of
company
* Has received enquiry from its shareholders and investors
on such unusual trading volume movement
* Noted that certain anchor and cornerstone investors at
time of listing of company have sold some or all of their shares
* Board confirms that business of company is operating as
usual
* Greentown service group - there has also been investors'
enquiry on disposal of 300 million shares by one of company's
shareholders mass wisdom group
* Greentown service group co ltd - save as disclosed, board
is not aware of any reasons for such unusual trading volume
movements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: