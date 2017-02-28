AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 28 Greggs
* Total dividend up 8.4 percent to 31 pence per share
* Final dividend 21.5 pence per share
* FY Pre-Tax profit excluding exceptional items £80.3m (2015: £73.0m)
* Pre-Tax profit £75.1m (2015: £73.0m)
* Total sales up 7.0% to £894.2m (2015: £835.7m)
* 2017 has started in line with our expectations
* Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up by 2.0% in 8 weeks to 25 Feb.
* Underlying (excluding New Year trading pattern) company-managed shop like-for-like sales in weeks 2 to 8 up by 2.9%
* UK consumer outlook is more challenging than we have seen in recent years
* Industry-Wide pressures emerging in commodities as well as labour costs
* Confident of making further progress as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a contemporary food-on--go brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 The manufacturer of the panels used to clad the London tower block where at least 30 people died in a fire this week advised customers against using its polyethylene-cored tiles -- the ones reportedly used at Grenfell Tower -- in high rise buildings.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.