Feb 28 Greggs

* Total dividend up 8.4 percent to 31 pence per share

* Final dividend 21.5 pence per share

* FY Pre-Tax profit excluding exceptional items £80.3m (2015: £73.0m)

* Pre-Tax profit £75.1m (2015: £73.0m)

* Total sales up 7.0% to £894.2m (2015: £835.7m)

* 2017 has started in line with our expectations

* Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up by 2.0% in 8 weeks to 25 Feb.

* Underlying (excluding New Year trading pattern) company-managed shop like-for-like sales in weeks 2 to 8 up by 2.9%

* UK consumer outlook is more challenging than we have seen in recent years

* Industry-Wide pressures emerging in commodities as well as labour costs

* Confident of making further progress as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a contemporary food-on--go brand