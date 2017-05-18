May 18 Greggs Plc

* Total sales up 7.5% in first 19 weeks of 2017 (2016: 5.7%)

* Company-Managed shop like-for-like sales in first 19 weeks up 3.6% (2016: 3.7%)

* Sales outlook remains uncertain in context of slowing growth in disposable incomes

* Input cost inflation is having a modest impact on margins in first half of year as expected

* Have increasing visibility of costs for second half and anticipate this pressure to ease towards end of year

