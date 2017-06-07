June 7 Greif Inc
* Greif reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 sales $887.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $891.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Greif Inc - narrowed range for fiscal year 2017 class a
earnings per share before special items guidance to $2.84 -
$3.02
* Greif Inc - narrowed fiscal year 2017 free cash flow
guidance to $180.0 million to $200.0 million as a result of
capital expansion projects recently approved
* Greif Inc - seasonality factors also impacted inventories
as co prepared for agriculture season that commences during
second half of fiscal year
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
