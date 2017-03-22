March 22 PZ Cormay SA:

* Greiner Bio-One (GBO) ends distribution agreement with the company as of March 20 regarding GBO's vacuum blood collection system

* Revenues from sales of GBO's system in the first 9 months of 2016 were at 9.8 pct of all the company's sales