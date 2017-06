March 14 Grenke AG:

* Proposes an increase in the share capital from company funds and a 1:3 stock split to the annual general meeting

* Following execution of capital increase from company funds of 25,432,327.53 euros ($27.05 million), without issuance of new shares, share capital will then amount to 44,313,102.00 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)