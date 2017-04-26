Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
April 26 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces restructuring of lattice biologics investment
* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp- subject to approval of tsx 18.2 million shares of lattice biologics ltd be issued to co at issue price of cdn$0.20
* Grenville Strategic Royalty - shares of lattice to be issued in exchange for extinguishment of usd$2 million of co's original royalty investment in lattice
* Grenville Strategic Royalty - following issuance of shares, co expects it will hold about 19.7 pct of total issued, outstanding common shares of lattice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.