April 19 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :

* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces $5 million contract buyout of Aquam Corporation agreement

* Grenville Strategic Royalty - total return from cdn$2 million investment was cdn$5 million plus all royalties earned since inception of investment in june 2014

* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - contract buyout transaction also generated cdn$2.8 million of free cash flow for grenville

* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - grenville also announced that effective May 1, 2017, Gaston Tano will resign as a director of Grenville