BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces $5 million contract buyout of Aquam Corporation agreement
* Grenville Strategic Royalty - total return from cdn$2 million investment was cdn$5 million plus all royalties earned since inception of investment in june 2014
* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - contract buyout transaction also generated cdn$2.8 million of free cash flow for grenville
* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - grenville also announced that effective May 1, 2017, Gaston Tano will resign as a director of Grenville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg