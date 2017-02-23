BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd
* Says it has unloaded 83.9 million shares in Digital China Holdings Ltd on Feb 14-17, 2017
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lIqvMX
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017