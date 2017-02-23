UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Grieg Seafood Asa
* Alexander Knudsen, regional director in Grieg seafood Rogaland as, has on 23 February 2017 sold 9,000 Grieg seafood asa shares at nok 76.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources