UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Grieg Seafood Asa:
* Routine samples taken at Grieg Seafood Finnmark's fish at Tinnlandet in Hammerfest indicate suspicion of ISA.
* The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has been informed and immediate action taken to mitigate risk of dissemination of disease.
* There are 1.006.000 fish with an average weight of 4.2 kilos at Tinnlandet.
* This fish is performing biologically well and ready for harvest.
* If further samples confirm the suspicion of ISA, action will be taken to find the best possible solution to empty the site as quickly as possible.
* The fish is planned to be sold in the market as normal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources