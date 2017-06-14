UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Griffin Industrial Realty Inc:
* Says in fiscal 2017 Q2 renewed and extended two leases aggregating approximately 15,000 square feet
* In H1 fiscal 2017, leased about 104,000 square feet of previously vacant industrial/warehouse space
* In first half of fiscal 2017, Griffin entered into full building lease for about 23,000 square foot office/flex building
* 23,000 square foot office/flex building lease term is expected to begin in fiscal 2017 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources