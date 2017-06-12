BRIEF-Snipp enters 12-month extension of music licenses from customer
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 12 Grifols SA:
* SAYS ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LONG TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, is considering a bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.