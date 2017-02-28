EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 28 Grifols SA:
* FY net profit 545.5 million euros ($577.3 million) versus 553.2 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY revenue 4.05 billion euros versus 4.05 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY EBITDA 1.14 billion euros versus 1.16 billion euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: